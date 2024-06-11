Nate Burleson To Host ‘Hollywood Squares’

Nate Burleson, co-host of CBS Mornings, will host the primetime game show Hollywood Squares on CBS. Drew Barrymore will inhabit the center square on the classic game show.

The show will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m., starting in January.

Hollywood Squares will also stream live on Paramount Plus.

Burleson was named co-host of CBS Mornings in September 2021, working alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. Joining CBS Sports in 2017, he’s a studio analyst for The NFL Today and is host of Nickelodeon’s NFL Slimetime.

Burleson spent 11 years in the NFL, where he played wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

Burleson was born in Calgary and grew up in Seattle.