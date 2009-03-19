Natasha Richardson Dies at 45

Natasha Richardson, whose career included such films as Patty Hearst, Maid in Manhattan and The Parent Trap, died Wednesday at age 45 after suffering a head injury from a skiing accident, according to the Associated Press.

The publicist for her husband actor Liam Neeson confirmed the news in a written statement, the article said.

"Liam Neeson, his sons, and the entire family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Natasha," the statement said. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

The statement did not provide information on the cause of death.

Richardson has a strong acting lineage. Her mother is actress Vanessa Redgrave and her sister Joely Richardson is a film and television actress who currently stars in FX’s Nip/Tuck.