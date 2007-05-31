NATAS Unveils New Broadband Emmy Nominees

According to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, user-generated content made up almost half of the entries in its newly created "broadband" entertainment Emmy categories.



Among the nominees in four new categories--comedy, drama, children's and variety--there are familiar names like NBC, Comedy Central, Discovery, Showtime. But there are also names that it is a safe bet have never appeared on an Emmy nomination list: Eepybird, Vuguru, Ozone In, and Itsallinyourhands.com.



NATAS gave out its first broadband awards last year in only four categories, entertainment, sports, news and documentary and public and community service.



This year, the academy teamed with MySpace to create a place to submit consumer-generated content.



Comedy Central, NBC and Vuguru tied with two nominations. Blikn Productions, Cartoon Network, Discovery, DV3 Productions, Eepybird, Itsallinyourhands.com, Mandt Bros. Productions, Ozone In, PBS, Procter& Gamble, Riddle Productions, Showtime, and Warnerbros.com all garnered one nomination.



For a complete list of the nominees, check out www.emmyonline.com.

