NATAS Elects Host of Execs
Herbert A. Granath, ESPN chairman emeritus and a former ABC executive who helped usher the network into the cable business, was elected chairman of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at NATAS's biannual trustee meeting Wednesday. Previously, Mr. Granath has served as the National Television Academy’s 1st vice chair and New York Chapter trustee. Granath is also co-chairman of Crown Media Holdings, which owns The Hallmark Channel.
Other executives were named to top board spots at the organization that administers the Daytime, Sports, News & Documentary and regional Emmys, among other categories. Granath appointed Harold Crump, VP, corporate affairs, Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.; Ibra Morales, president, Telemundo Group; and Roger Ogden, president & CEO, Gannett Broadcasting, as chairman's representatives.
Also elected as NATAS officers were First Chair Darryl Cohen, attorney and partner of Cohen Cooper Estep Mudder & Whiteman of Atlanta and Southeast Chapter Trustee; Second Vice Chair Janice Selinger, deputy executive director, production, New Jersey Network Public Television and a Mid-Atlantic Chapter Trustee; Treasurer Malachy Wienges, president of Sedona Broadcasting, a television consultant to the Warner Bros. Television Network and an IBM and Rocky Mountain/Southwest trustee; and Secretary Jamie Jensen, VP, development and marketing, The Hope Heart Institute, Seattle and Northwest Chapter trustee
