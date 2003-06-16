NATAS adds new categories

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is adding four new "News

& Documentary" awards to its lineup.

Starting with the 2003 awards, NATAS will honor four new categories:

"Outstanding Coverage of a Current Business-News Story," "Outstanding Investigative

Report of a Business-News Story," "Outstanding Interpretation and/or Analysis of

a Business-News Story" and "Outstanding Documentary on a Business Topic."

The new awards will be given out in December following NATAS' 24th Annual

News & Documentary Awards gala Sept. 3 in New York.