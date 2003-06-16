NATAS adds new categories
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is adding four new "News
& Documentary" awards to its lineup.
Starting with the 2003 awards, NATAS will honor four new categories:
"Outstanding Coverage of a Current Business-News Story," "Outstanding Investigative
Report of a Business-News Story," "Outstanding Interpretation and/or Analysis of
a Business-News Story" and "Outstanding Documentary on a Business Topic."
The new awards will be given out in December following NATAS' 24th Annual
News & Documentary Awards gala Sept. 3 in New York.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.