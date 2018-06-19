Nat Geo Wild’s ‘Sharkfest’ Starts July 15

Nat Geo Wild’s SharkFest starts Sunday, July 15, and goes on for two weeks. Opening night of the shark programming event includes When Sharks Attack: Mayhem in Mexico, about shark attacks in Cancun, and The Whale That Ate Jaws: New Evidence, about an incident that happened near San Francisco in 1997 that saw two killer whales drown a great white shark.

It’s Nat Geo Wild’s sixth annual Sharkfest.

“What’s better than one week of shark TV? Two weeks of Sharkfest,” said Geoff Daniels, VP and general manager of Nat Geo Wild. “We are literally jumping the shark this year by serving a supersized feeding frenzy of jaw-some shark specials, and by taking the first bite, we’re giving Nat Geo Wild viewers a bonus week of the shark shows they love. Why wait, when we need to inspire everyone to save our sharks now, more than ever? With so much SharkFest, we’re gonna need a bigger network!”

Nat Geo Wild said SharkFest is the “No. 1 destination for factual shark shows.”

Discovery’s Shark Week runs July 22-29. The 2018 event will be Discovery’s 30 Shark Week. It will feature over 19 hours of programming, along with “an all-star lineup of celebrities and new, groundbreaking scientific discoveries,” according to Discovery.