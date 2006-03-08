Nat Geo Unveils New Programming Slate

The National Geographic Channel will present advertisers with its latest batch of new series and specials under the theme “Right Here, Right Now” Thursday night (March 9) in New York. The five-year-old channel, which launched an HD simulcast in January, gave a full order to two series and three-episode orders to several more, in addition to greenlighting a slew of specials.

Nat Geo, which typically fares well with ads in the auto and financial sectors, is focusing on the high-tech science and nature programming it does best this time around, with new series and specials on topics including baby animals, the Galapogos Islands and ancient Egypt.

The network, which has seen success with its free video-on-demand (VOD) offerings on Comcast, Cablevision, Time Warner and Cox, is in negotiations with cable and satellite providers to get distribution for its HD channel, NGC HD, which is currently only available via Mediacom.

“It’s all about capaticy,” says Nat Geo President Laureen Ong. “We’re in intense conversations with everybody. It’s just a matter of when.”

Highlights of upcoming programming – all in HD:

The Final Report, a six-episode series, goes back to major news stories, such as the Los Angeles Riots and the Iran hostage crisis, and updates them with “the final report” on what actually happened.

Crash Test Human, a six-episode series, puts hosts Steven Lee and Dave Young into extreme situations – car crashes, etc. – in the name of science.

Tribal Odyssey, a three-episode series, features endangered tribes around the earth.

Machines of War is a three-episode series about the cruise missile, the Abrams tank and the M16.

In the Womb Multiples and Inside the Womb Animals are two-hour special using 4-D ultrasound imaging to show what really happens before birth.

Galapogos – the Islands that Changed the World is a three-hour special about the pristine South Pacific Islands.

Eye of the Leopard is a two-hour special about a mother and her cub fighting off enemies in the wild.