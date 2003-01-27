Nat Geo TV expands kids' efforts
National Geographic Television & Film is tapping ex top Kids WB!
executive Donna Friedman Meier to help ramp up its children's TV operations.
She joins Nat Geo TV in Los Angeles in the newly created post of president of
kids' programming and production.
She will develop projects including TV specials and home videos in an effort
to "break new ground in kids' television entertainment," according to National
Geographic Ventures president Dennis Patrick.
