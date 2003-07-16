Nat Geo taps Ford
National Geographic Channel has landed former Discovery Networks U.S. veteran John Ford to head its programming team.
Ford -- who left Discovery Networks in February, several months after Billy Campbell was named president -- will be executive vice president of programming for NGC, charged with overseeing originals, acquisitions, production and scheduling.
Ford, a 14 year Discovery veteran, most recently was president of new media for parent Discovery Communications Inc., where duties included launching HDTV service Discovery HD Theater.
