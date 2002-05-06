Nat Geo, Speed gain carriage
National Geographic Channel and The Speed Channel will soon join Cable One Inc.'s digital lineup.
The networks, both part of the Fox Cable Networks Group family, inked separate carriage
deals with Cable One.
The Speed deal calls for a timely rollout in Cable One's National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing hotbed
markets in Alabama, Texas and Arizona.
In a separate deal, Fox Sports Digital Nets, a trio of three regional sports
channels, signed a carriage deal with the National Cable Television
Cooperative, a buying outfit for small cable operators.
The NCTC represents 13 million subscribers and negotiates volume
discounts.
The three digi-nets -- Atlantic, Central and Pacific regions -- also have deals with Time Warner Cable and AT&T Broadband.
