Nat Geo, Speed gain carriage

National Geographic Channel and The Speed Channel will soon join Cable One Inc.'s digital lineup.

The networks, both part of the Fox Cable Networks Group family, inked separate carriage

deals with Cable One.

The Speed deal calls for a timely rollout in Cable One's National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing hotbed

markets in Alabama, Texas and Arizona.

In a separate deal, Fox Sports Digital Nets, a trio of three regional sports

channels, signed a carriage deal with the National Cable Television

Cooperative, a buying outfit for small cable operators.

The NCTC represents 13 million subscribers and negotiates volume

discounts.

The three digi-nets -- Atlantic, Central and Pacific regions -- also have deals with Time Warner Cable and AT&T Broadband.