Nat Geo Signs Up for ‘Killing Reagan’

National Geographic Channel said it will produce a movie based on Bill O’Reilly’s new book Killing Reagan.

The network’s three top rated programs ever have been movies based on O’Reilly’s previous books, Killing Lincoln, Killing Kennedy and Killing Jesus.

The Killing Reagan will be produced by Scott Free Productions. It is expected to air on National Geographic Channel around the world in 2016.

“Over the past three years, Scott Free Productions and National Geographic Channels have been incredible partners in bringing my books to life, and I’m confident Killing Reagan will be no different,” said Bill O’Reilly, a Fox News Channel personality. “Their formula for translating these stories from the page to the screen, using A-list talent both in front of and behind the camera, has proven to be successful with both audiences and the industry at large.”

National Geographic Channel is part of a joint venture of 21st Century Fox and the National Geographic Society.