Nat Geo sets five specials

A host of new National Geographic specials -- exploring subjects from the

pyramids of Egypt to a school in the shadow of the World Trade Center site -- are

set to air this fall on Fox, PBS and MSNBC.

Fox will air the first live National Geographic special, National

Geographic Channel Presents Pyramids Live: Secret Chambers Revealed, from

within the Great Pyramid of Giza Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. EST.

MSNBC will air five new National Geographic Explorer specials this fall,

beginning with Growing Up at Ground Zero Sept. 8, which revists the

experiences of New York's Public School 234 post-Sept. 11.

Another anticipated special is Search for PT 109 , the search for John

F. Kennedy's sunken World War II ship, airing Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.

MSNBC's lineup also includes Nuclear Terrorism: Blinding Horizons

(Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EST), Hornets from Hell (Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. EST) and

Nature's Secret Weapons (Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. EST).

On PBS, new National Geographic specials include Ambassador: Under Fire

Overseas (Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. EST) investigating the risks of being a foreign

diplomat; a look at an Egyptian kingdom in Egypt Eternal: The Quest for Lost

Tombs (Oct. at 8 p.m. EST); and Skin, in which National Geographic

explores the science, ethnicity and culture behind skin (Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

EST).