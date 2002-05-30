Nat Geo, Scientific American team up

National Geographic Channel and Scientific American are extending

their relationship to a co-branding partnership.

SA has been producing occasional segments for the channel's 7 p.m. daily

news show, National Geographic Today, since 2001. Those will now appear

monthly, while SA's print articles will highlight tune-in

information.

SA editors and reporters will also appear periodically as 'featured

experts' on the National Geographic Today segments.

NGC is a joint venture of the National Geographic Society and

Fox.