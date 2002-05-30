Nat Geo, Scientific American team up
National Geographic Channel and Scientific American are extending
their relationship to a co-branding partnership.
SA has been producing occasional segments for the channel's 7 p.m. daily
news show, National Geographic Today, since 2001. Those will now appear
monthly, while SA's print articles will highlight tune-in
information.
SA editors and reporters will also appear periodically as 'featured
experts' on the National Geographic Today segments.
NGC is a joint venture of the National Geographic Society and
Fox.
