Nat Geo Reveals Ad Campaign, New Look

National Geographic Channel has unveiled a new look and a new ad campaign to mark its third anniversary. The redesign includes a revamped logo, new signature animation and a new tagline, "Dare to Explore."

The overhauled logo still includes National Geographic’s iconic yellow border, but uses a new typeface and emphasizes the word "Channel."

The promotional campaign will focus on Nat Geo’s original programming and feature vignettes illustrating viewers’ connections to the channel’s shows. The campaign includes print, radio and new media advertisements.

Nat Geo debuted to 10 million homes in January 2001, and is currently available in about 46 million homes.