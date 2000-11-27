Nat Geo prepares for January lift-off

The National Geographic Society is gearing up for the January launch of its cable channel with an hour-long gala tribute to itself. Pierce Brosnan will host

Ford Motor Co. Presents Heroes for the Planet: A Tribute to National Geographic, live from the Warner Theatre in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on The National Geographic Channel.

The program will be simulcast on CNBC (which carries National Geographic's

Explorer

series on weekend nights) and rebroadcast on Fox News Channel (Fox being a two-thirds partner in the Nat Geo Channel) at 9 p.m.