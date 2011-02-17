Nat Geo Plans Weeklong Special on Egypt

With events in Egypt making headlines, National Geographic Channel is planning a weeklong programming event about the ancient country starting Feb. 22.

Primetime hours of Treasures of Egypt will be introduced with newly produced segments hosting Fox News Channel anchor Bill Hemmer. Hemmer will add current context to historical material through interviews with National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Dr. Zahi Hawass, recently Egypt’s minister of state for antiquities affairs.

The programming will center on Egypt’s cultural heritage and the importance of preserving it amid the political turmoil in the country.

“We have truly witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime event in Egypt,” said Steve Burns, executive VP, global content, for National Geographic Channel. “It is important for National Geographic, whose mission is to inspire people to care about the planet, to remind viewers what is so precious about Egyptian heritage and why it matters to the world.”

National Geographic has a long history of exploration and deep connection to Egypt, including coverage of the 20th century’s most significant find, Howard Carter’s discovery of King Tut’s tomb in 1922.

Primetime programming includes title such as “Treasures of Egypt: Tut’s Treasures", "Treasures of Egypt: The Real Cleopatra" and "Treasures of Egypt: Secrets of the Valley of the Kings".