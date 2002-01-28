Nat Geo, NPR link on Inca news
A first-time collaboration between National Geographic Channel and NPR News
has produced TV and radio features about a newly discovered pre-Inca temple in a
remote section of Peru.
NPR correspondent Alex Chadwick reported on UCLA professor Charles Stanish's
research for four television segments called 'Lost Temples,' which will air on
newsmagazine National Geographic Today Feb. 4 through 7 at 7 p.m.
EST/PST.
Two more reports will air on NPR's Morning Edition Feb. 4 and
5.
