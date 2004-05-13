Nat Geo to Nightline to Now
Former Nightline producer Mark Nelson is the new executive producer for Cable News Network's Paula Zahn Now.
Nelson most recently was VP and Executive Producer for National Geographic Channel. Before that, he spent 11 years at ABC News, where he was senior broadcast producer for Nightline and produced special event coverage. He replaces Zahn's former executive producer, Jim Miller.
