Nat Geo Names New Programmer

Heather Moran, vice president of programming for Style, is joining the National Geographic Channel as VP, programming and development.

Moran will oversee original programming development, purchasing and scheduling for the network. the network currently has 350 hours of original product in the pipeline.

Before joining Style, Moran was director of programming for The Learning Channel from 2000 to 2002.

She will be based in the channel's Washington office.

The National Geographic Channel is a joint venture of National Geographic Television and Fox.