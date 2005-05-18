Nat Geo Names Digital Exec

Matthew White has been named executive VP, digital markets, for National Geographic Digital Media.

White, who reports to Chris McAndrews, president, digital media, will oversee National Geographic's digital video offerings, including broadband, wireless and videogaming.

The digital media division was created this year to help the company deploy its digital content and leverage its library through partnerships and direct-to-consumer platforms.



The division combines the operations of Web site nationalgeographic.com with its extensive film library, which White has headed up as VP, film library, for National Geographic Television & Film.