Nat Geo goes Inside the Pentagon
National Geographic will simulcast its upcoming Inside the Pentagon
special on two local news channels, reaching Comcast subscribers in the
Washington D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia areas.
Washington's Newschannel8 and Comcast's regional net CN8 will carry the
special at 8 p.m. on July 4th.
Inside the Pentagon traces the Pentagon's history from construction in
1941 to the tragedy of Sept. 11.
Nat Geo recently picked up 300,000 digital subs on Comcast's Washington, D.C.
and Baltimore systems.
