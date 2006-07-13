Nat Geo Goes on Hunt for Zarqawi

National Geographic Channel will premiere a new special, The Hunt for Zarqawi, July 25 at 10 p.m. The show will use commentary from journalists, experts and Armed Forces members to deconstruct the manhunt for the late Abu Musab al-Zarqawi.

Hunt will follow Zarqawi through his transformation from thug to jihadist and try to figure out why he was such a threat to U.S. efforts in Iraq. The show includes interviews with Richard Clarke, former counterterrorism czar under Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush; General Stephen L. Hoog, an Air Force commander in Iraq; reporters for Time, Newsweek, ABC and The New York Times; and Iraqi National Security Advisor Mouwafak al-Rubaie.