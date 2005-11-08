Nat Geo Digs Jamestown

We gather together to get sick, starve, and sometimes die.

Not the snapshot of the nation's early settlement that Thanksgiving provides, but that's part of the back story for that famous feast, according to a new National Geographic Channel special, Explorer: Nightmare in Jamestown.

The Nov. 20 airing ( 8 p.m. ET/PT) takes a forensic look at the remains of 72 people at the archeological site of England's first permanent settlement in the U.S. to "debunk legands and bring to light extraordinary new details," according to the channel, including "a mysterious hero [Bartholomew Gosnold] who may be the founding father most Americans have never known."

