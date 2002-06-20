Nat Geo, Comcast ink deal
National Geographic Channel sealed a carriage deal with Comcast Corp. to launch on its Washington, D.C., and Baltimore-area systems.
The pickup, which will add about 300,000 digital homes, is particularly
symbolic because NGC is headquartered in Washington.
NGC is offered in about 28 million homes.
