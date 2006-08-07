Nat Geo, Brookstone Are Most Amazing

National Geographic Channel is launching a campaign with Brookstone today (Aug. 7) to promote its MostAmazingMoments programming, which runs Aug. 21-23. On-air and online promotions will run from the 7th through the 23rd, pushing the shows as well as an AmazingVote.com Website where viewers can vote one of ten Brookstone products the "Most Amazing Innovation," and download a coupon.

As part of the joint campaign, Brookstone will feature tune-in information about Most Amazing in their August catalogs, ballots at point of purchase, email blasts to their customers and a sweepstakes for the most amazing merchandise. Nat Geo will also send e-mail blasts and run customized spots for the programming, the vote and the in-store creative.

Additionally, 169 affiliates will run promos for the Most Amazing programming as part of a promotional package from Fox Cable Networks. The affiliate promotion includes a web site, www.ngcamazingmoments.com, where viewers can enter to win prizes like a 5-day cruise on the NG Explorer.