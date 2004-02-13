Nat Geo Axes Daily Assignment

National Geographic Channel is shuttering its daily news program, National Geographic on Assignment.

Nat Geo is working to reassign some of the 30 staffers who worked on the show to other slots at the channel or at other Fox Cable units. Still, about a dozen may be out of work.

Nat Geo programming chief John Ford opted to end the low-rated show, which was a half-hour, single topic format, and redirect programming dollars to other projects.

The network wants to lease the show’s production facility to other companies.