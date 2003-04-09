Nat Geo to air Explorer

National Geographic Channel will begin airing National Geographic Explorer later this month.

Explorer currently airs on MSNBC, and it will stay there.

NGC will reair Explorer episodes six months after their MSNBC

plays.

Last week, Explorer fired veteran war

correspondent Peter Arnett, who had been in Baghdad working on Explorer

documentaries and contributing to NBC News and MSNBC.

Explorer severed ties with Arnett after he gave a controversial interview to

state-run Iraqi TV.