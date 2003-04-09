Trending

Nat Geo to air Explorer

By

National Geographic Channel will begin airing National Geographic Explorer later this month.

Explorer currently airs on MSNBC, and it will stay there.

NGC will reair Explorer episodes six months after their MSNBC
plays.

Last week, Explorer fired veteran war
correspondent Peter Arnett, who had been in Baghdad working on Explorer
documentaries and contributing to NBC News and MSNBC.

Explorer severed ties with Arnett after he gave a controversial interview to
state-run Iraqi TV.