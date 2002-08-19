Nat Geo adds five originals

National Geographic Channel is building out its original programming portfolio with five new series for the fall.

Three new Monday-night series debut Sept. 30. At 8 p.m. EST, Phobia

tackles the roots of and treatment for extreme fears from the phobic's point of

view. Taboo goes inside different cultures to explain their rituals at 9

p.m. Also, at the 6 p.m. hour comes offbeat stories of working canines

in Dogs with Jobs.

Two more new series join the schedule Oct. 3. Nature's Nightmare will

explore creepy creatures like bats and sewer rats on Thursday nights at 8 p.m.

EST. The animal theme continues at 9 p.m. with tales of predators on Built

for the Kill.

The fifth new series is Surviving West Point, a behind-the-scenes look

inside the first year at the Army's top-notch academy. That series,

launching Oct. 5, airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. EST.

NGC, available in about 30 million homes, recently launched in Washington, D.C., and it is expected to roll out soon in New York.