Nashville Public TV Tests MetroCast

Nashville Public Television will test a new emergency alert system dubbed NPT MetroCast with Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) next month.

The test will take place Sept. 23-24 as part of the Nashville and Greater Nashville Homeland Security District 5 Emergency Preparedness Challenge.

The public broadcaster will set aside part of its spectrum for the exercise and the OEM will use the spectrum to deliver video, audio and text alerts, and information to first-responders in the field.

Technology from SpectraRep (maker of DTV-related data delivery systems), including AlertManager and IncidentOne, will be used to deliver and receive the information over digital television spectrum.

“This system will help ensure that critical information—whether emergency alerts, video, data files, graphics or streaming media—reaches the right people, at the right time, wherever they are,” says Edward Czarnecki, SpectraRep VP of government solutions.