Nash Inks Development Deal

Bruce Nash, best known as a top producer of reality TV shows, has signed producer Robert Kosberg to an exclusive deal to develop films and TV movies under the Nash Entertainment banner.

Over the summer, Nash helped to keep NBC No. 1 in 18-49 with shows For Love or Money I and II

, Who Wants to Marry My Dad?

and Meet My Folks

.

Together, Nash and Kosberg have several movies in development, including Smart

, about the life of GQ

and Esquire

founder David Smart; Stupid Cupid

, a high-concept romantic comedy; Twice a Hero

, an adaptation of Bill Gilbert’s book, They All Served

, about baseball pitcher Bert Shepard; If the South Had Won the Civil War

, based on the book by MacKinlay Kantor; and The Favor

, a teen comedy.

Kosberg executive-produced 12 Monkeys

with Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt, and he has three films of his own in development at Warner Bros., Fox 2000 and Revolution Studios.