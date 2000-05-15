Nasdaq trader Hispanic Broadcasting Corp.-formerly known as Heftel-is moving to the New York Stock Exchange and swapping its "HBCCA" ticker symbol for "HSP." The move "could help increase liquidity and reduce trading volatility" of its stock, HBC President McHenry T. Tichenor Jr. said last Monday in a news release. "Association with the world's largest exchange could also provide HBC improved visibility both on Wall Street and [internationally], which could widen our potential investor base." The move is slated to take effect March 25. Dallas-based HBC owns or operates 45 Spanish-language radio stations.