Nasdaq halts Yahoo trading
Nasdaq halted trading in Yahoo! shares Wednesday pending news, but it's not clear if the news is good or bad.
Good news would be that speculation that Yahoo! will be takenover by a media company is true.
Bad news would be that the net portal is going to blow its already-slashed earnings forecast. - John Higgins
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.