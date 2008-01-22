NASCAR.com Remains in Turner Broadcasting System’s Pit Row

Turner Broadcasting System will continue to operate NASCAR.com through 2014 after Turner and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing announced an extension of their current deal.

The announcement came just one week after Turner expanded its relationship with the National Basketball Association to include oversight of the league’s digital businesses, including the NBA’s digital TV channel, Web site and out-of-market game package

The NASCAR arrangement sees Turner Sports overseeing all functions for the site, including news content, broadband coverage, wireless platforms, video and advertising sales.

The deal also calls for the parties to collaborate in content creation, e-commerce and race-ticket sales.

Turner has operated NASCAR.com since 2001.