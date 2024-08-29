NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule Set On The CW

The CW and NASCAR have announced the dates and venues for the 33 races in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series. The season kicks off Saturday, February 15 at Daytona International Speedway, and includes stops at Rockingham Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

After Daytona February 15, Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts a race February 22, then Circuit of the Americas in Austin March 1, Phoenix Raceway March 8 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 15. Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts March 22, and Martinsville Speedway March 29. Darlington Raceway is the venue April 5, Bristol April 12 and Rockingham Speedway April 19.

Talladega Superspeedway hosts April 26, Texas Motor Speedway May 3, Charlotte Motor Speedway May 24 and Nashville Superspeedway May 31.

Things then shift to Mexico City, at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez June 14, and Pocono Raceway a week later. Atlanta Motor Speedway is up again June 27, and the Chicago Street Race happens July 5.

Sonoma Raceway hosts July 12 and Dover Motor Speedway July 19. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is on for July 26, Iowa Speedway August 2 and Watkins Glen International August 9.

Daytona International Speedway hosts August 22, then Portland International Raceway August 30, and World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis September 6. Bristol hosts again September 12 and Kansas Speedway does so September 27. Charlotte Roval is on for October 4, Las Vegas Motor Speedway October 11, Talladega October 18, Martinsville October 25 and Phoenix Raceway has the championship November 1.

The CW describes the NASCAR Xfinity Series as being comprised of up-and-coming drivers.

The Series makes its CW debut Friday, September 20 at Bristol Motor Speedway and continues through the 2024 playoffs. Coverage begins with pre-race show NASCAR Countdown Live at 7 p.m. ET, with the race starting at 7:30.