The CW Will Air Final 8 NASCAR Xfinity Races This Fall

The last eight races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season will air on The CW.

The CW will be the exclusive broadcast home for the final eight races of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series this fall. Coverage begins Friday, September 20 at Bristol Motor Speedway and goes through Saturday, November 9 at Phoenix Raceway.

NBC Sports produces the races. The races were initially set to run on USA Network.

“As The CW prepares to be the new broadcast home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, we want to thank our partners at the league and at NBC Sports for welcoming the network into the NASCAR broadcast family and for the early opportunity to showcase these thrilling final eight Xfinity Series races of the season,” The CW president Dennis Miller said. “We can’t wait to give racing fans an early preview of all the exciting action the NASCAR Xfinity Series has to offer on The CW and we look forward to establishing the network as a new destination for live motorsports.”

The CW will be the exclusive home to the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 2025 to 2031. The series features up-and-coming drivers alongside NASCAR’s boldface names.

When it becomes the exclusive home next year, The CW will broadcast 33 live NASCAR Xfinity Series races annually, along with practice and qualifying events each weekend. NASCAR Productions will produce the events in collaboration with The CW.

This fall’s events on The CW include the one at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee September 20, a race at Kansas Speedway September 28, one at Talladega Superspeedway October 5, Charlotte Roval October 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway October 19, Homestead-Miami Speedway October 26, Martinsville Speedway November 2 and the championship at Phoenix Raceway November 9.

“We have incredible media partners who collaborate at an exceptional level to showcase the excitement of live NASCAR racing,” Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior VP, media and productions, said. “We’re looking forward to having The CW get a head start as the home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the help of NBC Sports and continuing to deliver our fans thrilling on-track action.”

Rick Allen is lead race announcer and Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte are the analysts. NBC Sports VP of motorsports Jeff Behnke oversees production.