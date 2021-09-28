TV Sportsplay: NASCAR’s Brian Herbst Drops Flag on NASCAR’s Future
By MCN Staff
R. Thomas Umstead talks to NASCAR’s SVP Media & Productions about potential new distribution deals, reaching new viewers
TV Sportsplay is a new podcast from Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News that offers in-depth discussions with network executives and on-air personalities about the business of TV sports.
Multichannel News’ R. Thomas Umstead goes one on one with NASCAR SVP media & productions Brian Herbst about the state of the sport as well as its plans for the upcoming 2022 season.
