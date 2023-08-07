Nexstar Gives CW President Dennis Miller a Contract Extension

Nexstar Media Group’s CW Network said it extended CW President Dennis Miller’s contract.

The new deal adds another year and runs through 2027.

“Dennis has done an outstanding job since taking leadership of The CW,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar’s Chairman and CEO.

“He and Brad Schwartz have completely remade the network and its brand, bringing a fresh, innovative approach to programming that is designed to grow viewership and deliver significant value for our advertisers, affiliates, and distribution partners. When Nexstar acquired The CW, we said we intended to run it for a broadcast audience, and Dennis is doing just that—he has changed the way viewers think about The CW and this contract extension is well-deserved," Sook said.

Under Miller, the CW has added LIV Golf, NASCAR Xfinity auto racing and ACC college football and basketball to its lineup.

“I’m extremely grateful for the confidence that has been placed in me and for the opportunity to continue doing what I love here at The CW—finding entrepreneurial executives who are interested in building for tomorrow, taking advantage of marketplace disruption to find new models for entertainment and sports programming, and working toward becoming a competitive Big 5 network. And we’re just getting started,” Miller said.