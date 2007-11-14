NASCAR to Serve Up NASCAR: Serving It Up Into Syndication

NASCAR Digital Entertainment is teaming up with Creative Artists Entertainment Group to launch a reality show titled NASCAR: Serving It Up into syndication.

The partners are creating 40 half-hour episodes that they will first offer to stations and then shop to cable. The show will feature contestants cooking at National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing events, with judges winnowing the participants down to one winning chef. Episodes will be shot at various NASCAR Nextel Cup events, although which ones have not yet been determined.

Hoping to deepen and expand its fan base of 75 million people, NASCAR has been in the original-production arena for years with shows such as Quest for the NASCAR Nextel Cup, which launched on Voom HD in September. In March 2006, NASCAR Images produced a series for The Biography Channel called NASCAR Driven to Win, featuring up-and-coming drivers. And in 2004, FX aired a seven-episode series called NASCAR: Drivers 360 that focused on drivers’ lives away from the track.