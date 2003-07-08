NASCAR revs up NBC ratings

NASCAR viewing just keeps growing.

NBC’s coverage Saturday night of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing’s Pepsi 400 from Daytona

International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., was watched by 20 million viewers and earned a 6.0

national rating/13 share, a gain of 15% over last year’s 5.2/12 on Fox,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

The race won all key categories and easily doubled the night’s second-place

network (CBS) among adults 18-49, 25-54 and all key adult-male demographics.

"NASCAR’s amazing audience delivery continues," NBC Sports president Ken Schanzer said. "Following the 59% growth on NBC and TNT [Turner Network Television] the past two seasons

and Fox’s continued growth over the first half of this season, this rocket

continues to soar."