NASCAR, reality drive NBC win

The combination of NASCAR and reality programming led NBC to another dominant primetime week in the national ratings.

NBC won the holiday week of July 2-8 in total viewers (7.8 million viewers), households 5.3 rating/10 share and adults 18-49 (3.2 rating), according to Nielsen Media Research. The dramatic finish to NBC's first NASCAR event of the year (Pepsi 400 on July 7) attracted the largest primetime audience ever for the sport and pulled in 9.6 million viewers and a 4.1/15 in adults 18-49.

Fox finished the week in second place in adults 18-49 with a 2.4 rating, while ABC was second in total viewers with a 7.3 million-viewer average and tied CBS for second in households (5.2/10). ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? finished the week in first, second and third place in total viewers. Millionaire's Sunday (July 8) edition was the most watched show of the week, averaging 13.4 million viewers. - Joe Schlosser