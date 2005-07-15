NASCAR Media Chief Motors to Harrah's

NASCAR Managing Director of Broadcasting and New Media Jeffrey Pollack is leaving to join Harrah’s Entertainment as VP of sports and entertainment marketing.

In his new role, Pollack will manage the company’s sports interests, including the World Series of Poker, boxing, and motor sports

“My top priority is to grow the popularity of the World Series of Poker,” said Pollack. “It is already the No. 1 brand in poker, but we’re going to make it even stronger [including] through world-class media partnerships." ESPN has carried the World Series of Poker since 1994.

At NASCAR, Pollack handled advanced media and new technologies while also helping to direct NASCAR’s network television partnerships with FOX, FX, NBC and TNT.

As executive producer of NASCAR IN CAR, he received a 2003 Primetime Emmy for outstanding achievement in interactive television programming and a 2004 Sports Emmy for outstanding innovative technical achievement.

