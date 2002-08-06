NASCAR hits viewer high

NBC said its telecast of Sunday's Brickyard 400 National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing event was seen by a

record 21 million viewers, 1 million more than last year's previous high for

the event.

The race, from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, also turned in its

largest national rating ever with a 6.3 household rating and a 16 share, up 2

percent from a year ago, according to figures released Tuesday by Nielsen Media

Research.