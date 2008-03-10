NASCAR, Family Circle Launching Syndicated Cooking Show

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing and Family Circle magazine are teaming up on NASCAR: Serving It Up, a syndicated show set for a fall-2008 debut.

The show will scour the country to find aspiring chefs and have them compete at high profile NASCAR events. Potential contestants will be able to apply to appear on the program at future NASCAR events.

According to NASCAR, the mix of cooking and cars was tailor-made: “Family Circle’s brand attributes are directly in line with NASCAR. Family and food are important to the NASCAR experience, and cooking at events is a natural,” said Sarah Nettinga, managing director for film, television and entertainment at NASCAR, in a statement. “We are thrilled to find a partner that has the same interests and are excited about the opportunity to maximize our advertising and publicity for this series through this marketing partnership.”

The companies are cooking up 40 episodes of the series for syndication, which will run from September 2008-September 2009.