NASCAR drives Fox to Saturday win

Fox coasted to victory in the Nielsen Media Research ratings on Saturday with

its season finale coverage of NASCAR racing (NBC and Turner pick up coverage for

the second half of the NASCAR circuit).

The network won in households, total viewers and across the key demos.

CBS was second in households and total viewers with Touched by anAngel, The District and The Agency.

And ABC was second in the adult demos (everything but 50-plus, which went to

CBS) with its airing of the James Bond movie Octopussy.

NBC aired the theatrical film, Mother, followed by Dateline.

The household numbers for the night: Fox, 4.9/11; CBS, 3.8/8; NBC, 3.4/7;

ABC, 3.2/7.

Adults 18-through-49: Fox, 3.1/13; ABC, 1.7/6; NBC, 1.4/5; CBS, 1.2/5.

Adults 25-through-54: Fox, 3.7/13; ABC, 1.8/6; NBC, 1.6/6; CBS, 1.5/5.

Total viewers: Fox, 8 million; CBS, 5.5 million; NBC, 4.9 million; ABC, 4.8

million.