NASCAR Analyst Parsons Has Cancer

NBC and TNT NASCAR analyst Benny Parsons has revealed he is battling lung cancer but will attempt to continue his on-air duties through his treatment, which begins immediately.

Parsons, 65, is a former NASCAR champion and Daytona 500 winner. He said in a press release he was a smoker until 1978. "Needless to say, this was a huge shock," he said.

NBC and TNT released the following joint statement: "Benny is an important part of our television families. We respect his privacy and will support him in any way we can in his efforts to get well."

Parsons is expected to be in the NBC booth for NASCAR’s next Nextel Cup race, the Aug. 6 Allstate 400 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Parsons becomes the second Turner Sports on-air talent to undergo treatment for cancer this summer, as versatile host Ernie Johnson missed TNT’s coverage of last week’s British Open while undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.