‘NASCAR America Motormouths’ Moving Exclusively to Peacock

NASCAR America Motormouths is moving exclusively to Peacock from NBCSN, starting Monday.

NBCU said in January that NBCSN will be shutting down by the end of the year. Sports programming was expected to migrate to Peacock and USA Network.

NASCAR America Motormouths will stream Monday and Wednesday at p.m. on Peacock and features Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte as primary contributors.

The show will be available on Peacock’s free tier on the NBC Sports Channel on the streaming service.

“We’re proud to expand Peacock’s sports talk lineup with Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Steve Letarte,” said Rick Cordella, executive VP and chief revenue officer, Peacock. “As we continue to expand sports programming, Motormouths is a great addition to the premier streaming experience we aim to provide to all fans.”

NASCAR America launched on NBCSN in 2014. It evolved into NASCAR America Motormouths in 2019, with more interactivity with fans.