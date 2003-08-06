NASA takes 45% cap to court

Network affiliates didn’t wait until the Oct. 4 deadline to challenge the

Federal Communications Commission’s TV-ownership-cap hike in court.

The Network Affiliated Stations Alliance Wednesday asked the Federal Appeals

Court in Washington, D.C., to vacate the new 45% limit on one company’s TV-household

reach as arbitrary, capricious and unlawful.

The NASA -- which represents 600 TV stations affiliated with ABC, CBS and NBC -- said

its members will be hurt in contract negotiations with the networks if the networks

are allowed to buy more stations and gain more negotiating leverage.

The FCC increased the national TV-ownership cap from 35% and relaxed other

limits June 2.

Additional lawsuits from opponents and supporters of media deregulation are

expected to be filed over the next two months.