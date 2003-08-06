NASA takes 45% cap to court
Network affiliates didn’t wait until the Oct. 4 deadline to challenge the
Federal Communications Commission’s TV-ownership-cap hike in court.
The Network Affiliated Stations Alliance Wednesday asked the Federal Appeals
Court in Washington, D.C., to vacate the new 45% limit on one company’s TV-household
reach as arbitrary, capricious and unlawful.
The NASA -- which represents 600 TV stations affiliated with ABC, CBS and NBC -- said
its members will be hurt in contract negotiations with the networks if the networks
are allowed to buy more stations and gain more negotiating leverage.
The FCC increased the national TV-ownership cap from 35% and relaxed other
limits June 2.
Additional lawsuits from opponents and supporters of media deregulation are
expected to be filed over the next two months.
