NASA to Stream 4K From Space at NAB Show

It will be one small step for a camera, one giant leap for 4K HD video.

According to the National Association of Broadcasters, NASA will produce the first live 4K stream from space at an April 26 Super Session, “Reaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood,” at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The stream will be a co-production of NAB, NASA and Amazon Web Services (AWS), and will originate on the International Space Station, where astronaut Dr. Peggy Whitson on the space station will talk with AWS executive Sam Blackman.

The session will be available for viewing in 4K and down-converted HD at https://live.awsevents.com/nasa4k. A lower-resolution VOD version will also be available after the event on NASA TV and in HD and 4K.