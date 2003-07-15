NASA: FCC news conclusions all wet

The Network Affiliated Stations Alliance -- which vowed Friday to continue

to fight for the 35% cap -- didn’t waste any time.

NASA sent a letter to a quartet of legislators Monday, including Sen.

Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.), with ammunition in those legislators’ fight to restore

the 35% audience-reach cap on TV-station ownership.

NASA has vowed to continue to push for the cap even though the National

Association of Broadcasters has chosen to back off for fear that those bills

cannot be kept free of reregulatory amendments that many members oppose.

The letter pointed to "glaring errors" in the FCC’s decision to raise the cap

to 45%, including the agency’s conclusion that "local news on network-owned

stations appears to be of higher quality than news on affiliate stations."

Instead, NASA said, "the weight of the evidence shows the reverse of what the

FCC concluded -- the affiliates outperform network-owned stations in terms of

news quality."

NASA opined that the commission "failed to make a single reference to the several

NASA/NAB submissions and economic analyses on news quality," and "utterly

ignored" an error in its staff study.